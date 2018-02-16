Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship was packed with tons of controversies, and the couple’s wedding was no exception.

Readers Digest recently compiled some of the biggest secrets surrounding the royal couple’s wedding in 1981. The secrets range from why Princess Diana was holding her gown on her wedding day to why she omitted the word “obey” from her wedding vows.

Princess Diana mistakenly sprayed perfume on her wedding dress on her wedding day that’s why her gown got stained. In order for people not to see it, she held her wedding gown throughout the ceremony. Princes Diana was also the first princess to omit the word “obey” from her vows, but she still vowed to love, honor and comfort Prince Charles.

But on top of these interesting trivia, there are more secrets surrounding the wedding of Prince William and Prince Harry’s parents.

1 Princess Diana’s Extreme Weight Loss

It took 15 fittings before Princess Diana’s dress fitted her perfectly. Designer Elizabeth Emmanuel said that the princess lost so much weiay in the months leading up to her wedding that’s why it was hard to make her dress fit.

2 Handcrafted Wedding Shoes Had A Secret Message

Shoemaker Clive Shilton painted the letters “C” and “D” underneath Princess Diana’s wedding shoes. Unfortunately, no one really saw what’s printed underneath the princess’ footwear.

3 Prince Charles Forgot To Kiss Princess Diana

After their wedding ceremony, Prince Charles forgot to kiss Princess Diana, but he made up for it when he kissed her on a balcony outside the Buckingham Palace. This started a tradition among the royal couples, and Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a kiss on the balcony.

4 Princess Diana’s Incorrect Reference

Possibly due to her mixed emotions, Princess Diana mistakenly called Prince Charles “Philip Charles” and not “Charles Philip.”

5 Off-the-shelf Engagement Ring

Prince Charles did not have Princess Diana’s engagement ring custom-made. Rather, the princess herself selected the white gold diamond-encrusted ring from the Garrard jewelry collection catalog, according to Good Housekeeping.

Middleton’s and Meghan Markle’s engagement rings are both custom-made and designed by Princes William and Harry, respectively.

Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images