Bitcoin investors who are now sitting on a nice chunk of change may be looking for ways to reward themselves. And with travel trends continuing to shift away from the more traditional resort and cruise options in favor of more authentic and experiential travel, there are plenty of destinations available to Bitcoin moguls. Booking trips in fiat currency is still required in most cases, though it may not be too long before more online retailers offer service to Bitcoin customers.

Bhutan

Bhutan is the last Himalayan kingdom in the world. It’s the only country that measures its economic prosperity not on wealth, but on a “Gross National Happiness Index.” The GNHI prioritizes elements like cultural preservation, good governance and environmental conservation over standard GNP metrics. It’s also a beautiful, mysterious place that restricts tourism to maintain its citizens’ way of life.

Bhutan issues a minuscule number of tourist visas each year and requires all visitors to book travel through a Bhutanese tour operator. Expect to spend a minimum of $10,000-15,000 USD for a 14-day trip with premium hotels, private guide, transportation, all meals and business-class flights into Bhutan.

Greenland

Looking to explore the northern territories? Forget the staid operation of an Alaskan cruise. Travelers hankering for a taste of real wilderness should consider a cruise through Greenland, the Canadian Arctic, Alaska and the Bering Sea. Highlights include a visit to a remote Inuit village on Greenland where travelers learn leather tanning and visit with dog sled teams; Ilulissat Icefjord, an UNESCO World Heritage Site; Herschel Island in the Yukon Territory (where the Arctic whaling industry once thrived); and when weather conditions permit it, the Northern Lights.

This once-in-a-lifetime journey, which is available through Abercrombie & Kent, takes 24 days and is limited to 199 guests. The cruise is $31,000/per person and includes white glove service and pre-cruise hotel stays/sightseeing. Flights to Montreal (the departure point) and Anchorage are not included. One-way business class flights to Montreal from JFK start at around $200 and from Anchorage to JFK start from around $600.

Antarctica

Prefer the South Pole? White Desert is the only company in the world doing private, carbon-neutral jet excursions in Antarctica. The nine-day Cape Town to South Pole adventure takes in emperor penguins as well as the furthest point south on the globe. Visitors stay in a luxury “pod” while at camp and are offered a menu of activity options daily.

Prices start at $72,000 per person.

Botswana

A safari holiday is on many a seasoned traveler’s shortlist, and there’s arguably no better place to partake than Botswana. Lions, leopards, elephants, and buffalo roam alongside species like pangolin and aardwolf found only in the Kalahari. This is a sustainable, world-class safari experience in the north of Botswana in the heart of the Okavango Delta. Accommodation is inclusive of all activities, meals, beverages, park fees, a private chef and guide for no more than 10 visitors at a time.

Flights start at around $3,500 USD to Maun, and from there a private air charter must be arranged from Maun to the camp. Safari fees with Duba Plains Camp start at $1,800 for basic accommodation and go up to $6,700 per person for the private Duba Plains Suite villa (outfitted with a private guide, chef and pool).

Chile

Looking for a more active trip? Chile boasts an eclectic mix of topography, European and indigenous influences as well as a burgeoning culinary and wine scene that makes it an ideal destination for intrepid cyclists and walking aficionados alike. You can DIY a trip or leave the planning to the professionals. Butterfield & Robinson does a well-rounded, eight-day/seven-night bike tour that hits all of the main highlights.

Private land tours from $8,795/per person. Business class flights from LAX into Santiago start at around $2,100.

Jeff Klee is CEO of CheapAir.com, which has been accepting Bitcoin for payment since 2013.