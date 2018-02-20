“Black Panther” fans are pretty lucky. They won’t have to wait years for Marvel Studios to develop a sequel before they see their favorite characters again. Plenty of “Black Panther” characters will be in “Avengers: Infinity War” this spring.

T’Challa/Black Panther — Star Chadwick Boseman has long been confirmed as part of “Avengers: Infinity War.” He’ll team up with the Avengers to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the villain who wants to destroy the universe with the Infinity Stones.

Shuri — The breakout star of “Black Panther” will return in just a few months. The tech genius, played by Letitia Wright, should have some creative ideas for fighting Thanos. That’s good because it sounds like the alien is coming to the vibranium-producing country.

“And Wakanda is very strong and very…Wakanda’s really at the forefront,” Wright told Entertainment Tonight when asked about “Avengers: Infinity War.” “We’ve opened up a lot to these people. So we’re just gonna help them out and help fight some battles, and hopefully, it makes the Marvel Universe an even greater place than it already is right now.”

Photo: Marvel Studios

Okoye — Danai Gurira’s character seemed to be the fiercest warrior, so it’s not surprising that she’ll help Black Panther when the universe is threatened by Thanos, who is collecting the Infinity Stones. Okoye will be on the front lines in “Avengers: Infinity War.” The trailer (seen at the top of the page) includes an epic shot of our heroes running, and Okoye is right there between Black Panther and Captain America (Chris Evans).

Ramonda — T’Challa’s mother appeared in the “Avengers: Infinity War” photoshoot for Vanity Fair, and actress Angela Bassett said that she has been in the studio to record dialogue for the movie. “I’ve only seen a little ADR footage which I loved, just whets my appetite to see more so I can’t wait,” Bassett told /Film.

M’Baku — Actor Winston Duke will return as the leader of the Jabari tribe. “I can tell you that, you know … plays a big role in Wakanda’s story in that film, and the role that Wakanda plays in the ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’” he told Latino-Review Media. “He will be tested, as you can suspect, with Thanos coming and doing his thing. You’re going to like what you see, it’s going to be epic. Black Panther’s revolutionary and then the world and all the things Wakanda creates, all that is tested in ‘Infinity War.’”

[Spoiler Alert: The ending of “Black Panther” is discussed below.]

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier — Should White Wolf be added to this title? Sebastian Stan’s reformed assassin only showed up in the final post-credits scene of “Black Panther,” where kids called him “White Wolf.” In the comics, that is the adopted son of T’Chaka. It seems like he is going to bond with the royal family.

The scene revealed that Shuri has erased all of Hydra’s brainwashing, and she is trying to teach him some things. With any luck, her lessons will help him in the fight against Thanos.

Unconfirmed for the “Avengers: Infinity War” cast is Black Panther’s love Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o). However, the movie ended with T’Challa creating a job for Nakia at a Wakandan outreach center in Oakland. She might be busy with the new venture.

In any case, it looks like the “Avengers: Infinity War” cast is already jam-packed with famous actors. In addition to the Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and all the usual Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will join the fight.