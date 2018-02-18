Marvel Studios broke box-office records with "Black Panther," which reportedly raked in an estimated $192 million during its opening weekend.

Disney projected the film would gross $225.7 million domestically over the four-day President's Day weekend, according to CNN. Internationally, the film was expected to make $387 million.

The movie's success marked the fifth-highest opening ever for Marvel Studios in the U.S. since "The Avengers" in 2012, according to Disney.

Black Panther’s numbers also made it the highest-ever February release, beating out 2016's "Deadpool."

The Walt Disney Company, which acquired Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009, reportedly spent $200 million on "Black Panther," according to Marketwatch.

The film received a near-perfect score of 98 percent on movie rating site Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie's director, Ryan Coogler, is the first African American to spearhead a Marvel Studios project. He previously directed "Creed," which received strong reviews and box-office numbers.

"Black Panther" also featured a predominately all-black cast, including award-winning actors Michael B. Jordan as antagonist "Erik Killmonger" and Chadwick Boseman as "T'Challa"/ "Black Panther."

"Black Panther is essential. Incredible. Revolutionary. Woke. Fun. I can't stop thinking about it," Cheo Hodari Coker, the executive producer of "Luke Cage," wrote on Twitter. "The Cooglerization of the Marvel Universe is exhilarating."

Fandango reportedly received a higher rate of repeat customers for "Black Panther," more than any other superhero film during opening weekend.

"Whatever you think the box office is, it always does better," Imax CEO Greg Foster told Deadline about "Black Panther." "I wish I had more seats to sell."

"It’s not like anything we’ve ever experienced before, it has taken on its own life," Hollis added. "The way people are talking about the experience is that, ‘I saw it on Thursday, but I’m coming back on Saturday, and might be back on Tuesday.'"

Photo: Getty Images