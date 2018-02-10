The producer of the upcoming Aaron Hernandez movie is receiving threats.

Mark Gordon, who produced the hit films like "Saving Private Ryan," "The Patriot" and "Molly's Game," is producing a film titled "All-American Murder" that is based on Hernandez's life. Unfortunately, Todd Guzze, another producer, did not like the idea because he claimed that he owns the rights to the film. Guzze allegedly threatened Gordon and his employees to stop production.

TMZ Sports obtained the documents where Gordon claimed that Guzze left a voicemail referencing to two huge street gangs The Latin Kings and The Bloods. Guzze said that Hernandez was a member of both gangs and he is "keeping them at bay right now."

In addition, Guzze also threatened Gordon physically by telling him: "I don't need to tell you how [the gangs] work...They're right here in L.A." Guzze's threats continued online when he sent Gordon a message that read, "Are you ready? I hope it's worth it."

Gordon's is asking the court for protection from Guzze. He asked that the producer be at least 300 yards from his office and all of his employees.

The publication reached out to Guzze who said that Gordon "has taken this too far."

"Aaron Hernandez is a very sensitive story and I've made him aware on multiple occasions that no one is doing this story but the family and the original partners that were closely tied to Aaron and his estate," Guzze explained. "There is more to come, concerning Aaron's story, and by making this a public spectacle, I feel it's just throwing gasoline on the fire."

Hernandez was convicted of double murder and committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell only days after he was acquitted. The Massachusetts officials announced that his brain would be released to an academic center to be studied for the relationship between brain disease and football.

In related news, Hernandez's family was disappointed after some officials leaked the information of his death. Most of the leaked information was false. The family ordered that those officials be fired.

"Individuals within the government who are leaking such information are in violation of the policies and procedures of their respective agencies and should be immediately terminated," said George Leontire, family's representative.

Photo: Getty Images/Jim Rogash