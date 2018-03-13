It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for “For The People,” ABC’s new Shondaland series, to premiere. While it’s not set in the world of “Grey’s Anatomy” and not part of the network’s TGIT programming, it is a female-led show focusing on six young lawyers and ready to bring the same Shondaland drama.

The show’s characters might be new, but the actors who play them aren’t. Here’s how you know the stars of ABC’s new legal drama:

Britt Robertson (Sandra Bell)

After a bunch of TV movies and guest-starring roles, Robertson landed the lead in The CW’s “Life Unexpected” in 2010, which lasted for two seasons. She stayed on the network from there, taking the starring role in the short-lived “The Secret Circle” fantasy series. You might also recognize the actress from “Under the Dome,” the Nicholas Sparks movie “The Longest Ride,” or her film with George Clooney, “Tomorrowland.” Most recently, she starred in “The Space Between Us,” as well as the Netflix series, “Girlboss.”

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Allison Adams)

Only recently taking on more prominent roles in projects, Brown is most known for her work on “The Leftovers” as Evangeline Murphy and from her time on “Stitchers” as Nina. She could also be seen on the shows “Will” in 2017 and “Love” this year.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ben Rappaport (Seth Oliver)

Rappaport kicked off his acting career with the lead role in the half-hour comedy “Outsourced,” which aired from 2010 to 2011. From there, he mostly worked on TV movies until landing the role of Carey Zepps on “The Good Wife” in 2013 for around 15 episodes. He also had stints on “Mr. Robot” and “Younger” before getting this gig.

Susannah Flood (Kate Littlejohn)

This will be Flood’s first main role, but she previously held smaller roles on shows like “Chicago Fire” and “Deadbeat.”

Wesam Keesh (Jay Simmons)

Despite having had his first major acting credit in 2011, with roles in a short video and on an episode of “The Mentalist,” Keesh has been consistently working on projects over the last few years. He’s worked on “NCIS,” “Touch,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Steve the Intern.” He also starred on MTV’s “Awkward” for over 20 episodes. He most recently had a guest-starring role on “Chicago Justice.”

Regé-Jean Page (Leonard Knox)

Starting his acting career in 2004 with a short film and a 2005 guest spot on “Casualty,” Page had a long break until picking things back up in 2013 with a couple episodes on “Fresh Meat” and then a longer role on “Waterloo Road” in 2015. Now, he’s ready to keep it going with a major spot on this new ABC series.

“For The People” premieres on ABC on Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST.