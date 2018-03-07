Nikolas Cruz, the alleged gunman in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, has been "restless" during his stay in solitary confinement, according to observation reports obtained Wednesday by CNN.

The Broward County Jail has released a report containing officer's observations of the suspected shooter's behavior from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, ahead of a grand jury hearing Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale which returned his indictment.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which means he would receive the death penalty if convicted.

"They are snippet observations from corrections officers and are not clinical impressions made by his treating psychologist or psychiatrist at the jail. They don't show a complete picture. They are generated because Mr. Cruz has a high-profile case and is on suicide watch," Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes said in a statement.

The documents said Cruz often stared at the ceiling above his bunk for "hours" and avoided "eye contact and keeps his head down."

Cruz, 19, was arrested and placed in jail three days after the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Authorities isolated Cruz from the general population in a single cell because of his high-profile status, according to CNN.

The reports said that he had trouble sleeping, "tossing and turning" at times and often appeared "restless." A log kept by the jail indicated that Cruz's visitors often included his attorneys, family members, investigators and a psychologist.

The observations come after a Broward County Public Schools disciplinary record obtained by the New York Times on Feb. 17 revealed that Cruz had a long history of disciplinary issues in school, including fights with teachers.

Officials also investigated Snapchat posts of Cruz cutting himself and expressing interest in acquiring a weapon, according to the report.

