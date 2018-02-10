Brian Roberto Varela, of Lynnwood, Washington, allegedly texted semi-nude photos of his dying victim as he raped her, according to Washington court documents and police.

Varela, 19, is accused of raping Alyssa Mae Noceda, 18, at a party as she lay dying from a drug overdose, Snohomish County District Court documents show. During and after the sexual assault, Varela texted and Snapchatted her friends to make it appear she was alive and had willingly run away, the AP first reported. Varela told detectives following his Tuesday arrest that Noceda snorted Percocet and consumed liquid marijuana before allegedly collapsing in his room.

"LOL I think she od’d, still breathing," Varela allegedly bragged to friends as he sent out semi-nude photos of the dying Mariner High School student. “She died having sex with me."

Photo: Alyssa Noceda: Facebook

Police executed a search warrant on Varela's home Tuesday after a co-worker reached out to police expressing concern for Noceda and questioning whether she was alive as they had sex. Noceda's body was found in a plastic crate at the suspect's home and he was later charged with second-degree rape, controlled substance homicide and first-degree manslaughter in Noceda's death.

After Noceda died, Varela repositioned her lifeless body in order to swipe her thumb and unlock her cell phone, court files allege. He then sent out several texts and semi-nude photos in order to falsely illustrate she was still alive in addition to braggin to his own friends about the sexual assault.

He has not entered a plea following his Tuesday arrest and he's being held in Snohomish County jail on $500,000 bond. Additional charges against Varela must be filed in Snohomish County Superior Court by February 23 for the case to move forward in the system. A vigil was held Friday for family and friends along the shore of Silver Lake, where Noceda's mother detailed the last message she received from her deceased daughter.

“The night that she left she told me, she said, ‘Mom I love you. Jeff I love you. Peyton,’ her little sister, ‘I love you,’" said Gina Pierson, as KOMO-TV first reported.