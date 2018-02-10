An Ohio man who was accused and convicted of impregnating three minors while living in their home was sentenced to 27 years in prison on rape and sexual battery charges.

The man identified as 34-year-old Arnold Perry, impregnated 12-year-old twins and a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced on Thursday in a courtroom in Youngstown, Mahoning County, Ohio.

According to assistant Mahoning County prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin, Perry abused the trust of the girls’ family after their mother allowed him to move into their house when he had nowhere else to go, the New York Post reported.

Reports state the girls were impregnated in 2015 and 2016 and McLaughlin added that while one of the twins had an abortion, the other two girls had their babies as their pregnancies were discovered too late. “These girls will suffer the rest of their lives because of this,” she said.

According to McLaughlin, Perry committed similar crimes as a juvenile as well.

Though Perry was sentenced on Thursday, he had pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery and his plea deal called for a 25-year sentence.

Photo: Getty Images / Mark Wilson

Mark Lavelle, the defense attorney, said in the courtroom that although Perry’s crimes were the most heinous that he had ever handled, his client should be subjected to 15 and 16 years in prison.

In his arguments, the lawyer said Perry had suffered a brain injury as a child which prevented him from having feelings about his actions.

Reports state Perry apologized before he was sentenced and said he wished he could take it all back. “I know now what I did was wrong. I wish I could take it back,” he said.

According to the girls’ mother, she is raising the two children as of now without any help or involvement from Perry’s family.

The court also ordered Perry to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after his release from prison, NBC-affiliated television station WLWT-TV reported.

In a fairly similar incident from November 2017, a West Virginia man received no jail time, was sentenced to five years on probation and 50 years of supervision, after he was convicted of impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

According to a report in WGN-TV, an independent television station, Michael Joe Adkins entered a plea two years ago and conceded that there was enough evidence for convicting him even if he did not admit to his guilt.

Adkins was later sentenced on Nov. 16, 2017, by Cabell County Judge Paul Farrell under a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.

The court also ordered him to register as a sex offender and undergo therapy.

His defense attorney Connor Robertson told the court that Adkins had been under the court’s supervision since 2011, his only issues being minor speeding tickets.

Along with him, Amanda Adkins, the defendant’s estranged wife who pleaded guilty to child neglect in 2015, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 10 years of supervised release.