Didn’t find what you were hoping for under the tree this year? Don’t worry, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to roll around again to find major savings—some of the biggest retailers are offering sales for post-holiday shoppers.

Retailers like Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Menards, Costco and others are all expected to stay in the holiday spirit and offer ongoing discounts that will be sure to catch the eye of shoppers stopping in after the holiday to make returns and exchanges.

Walmart

Photo: Mike Mozart/Flickr

Walmart hasn’t announced an official “after Christmas” sale, but the retail giant is expected to offer price cuts on a number of items—especially toys and tech. Sale tracking website TheBlackFriday.com posted a scanned copy of an in-store advertisement that shows some of the rollbacks including a Vizio SmartCast sound bar, Logitech Harmony smart remote, a plethora of popular video games and more.

Amazon

Photo: Silus Grok/Flickr

Amazon may not have an official sale going on after the holidays but the biggest player in e-commerce will undoubtedly keep its sales going as it continues to try to extend its massively successful holiday season.

Amazon’s year end deals highlight some of the most popular products of 2017 and offer them up at a discount. The company’s Gold Box deals also offer a great chance to score major savings on a daily basis—though only while supplies last.

Target

Photo: Kelly Martin/Wikimedia Commons

Target posted its weekly ad that includes offers available from December 25 through December 30. The sale includes discounts on games, televisions, smartphones and all of the tech accessories to go with the new toys you got for the holidays.

Hobby Lobby

Photo: DangApricot/Wikimedia Commons

For those looking to take down holiday decorations, Hobby Lobby has some noteworthy savings on home decor. The weekly ad for the company shows 50 percent off on many home decor items, as well as steep discounts for leftover Christmas items for folks hoping to stock up for next year.

Menards

Photo: Mike Kalasnik/Wikimedia Commons

With the holiday season coming to an end, there’s no better time to stock up on essentials for your home. Menards, a major home improvement retailer, posted a flyer for its annual “Winter Sale,” which runs through Jan. 6. The sale is wide-ranging and includes a number of home electronics essentials including gear for the kitchen and home entertainment center.

Costco

Photo: Stu pendousmat/Wikimedia Commons

While consumers love to stock up with this bulk retailer, Costco had not yet announced any post-holiday sales. The company has cut prices after Christmas in past years but a number of former employees posting on the Costco community on Reddit said not to expect much for sales on big-ticket items.