“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will welcome Disney Channel star Dove Cameron in Friday’s episode, and the actress is finally revealing a little more about her Season 5 storyline.

[Spoiler Alert: Minor “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 spoilers are below.]

As previously reported, Cameron’s character Ruby is the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent), the deadly government agent hunting down S.H.I.E.L.D. on the ABC drama. As soon as Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) escaped, she shot two of her co-workers in the head, so it’s pretty clear that she isn’t the good kind of agent.

“Ruby idolizes her mother in a lot of ways, there’s definitely a lot of love there, but what would happen to the daughter of such a villainous character?” Cameron teased to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s not something that’s just going to weigh lightly on her, so we’ll see how that unfolds as the season goes on.”

It seems the Season 5 arc will focus on what having a evil parent is like — which sounds like familiar territory for the “Descendants” star (she stars as the daughter of Maleficent in the Disney Channel movies). However, Cameron said that it’s actually a character and storyline that feels very new to her.

“But Ruby definitely, you sense it in the first episode, she’s got a bit of an edge to her. I can’t really embellish on why it’s different than anything I’ve done, but it definitely is…It’s very, very different than anything I’ve ever done,” Cameron added.

It seems Ruby will have a sizable arc on the Marvel TV show. “I was really excited that they trusted me with such a big character with such a difficult range of things to express,” Cameron hinted on the “Agents of SHIELD” Instagram page. “This whole thing has been really amazing for me.”

It’s also important to remember that Ruby has an obsession with Daisy/Quake (Chloe Bennet). However, it isn’t clear if that will benefit Daisy or make her situation even worse.

When “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 returns, our favorite agents will return to present day Earth after spending time in the future. They’ll be worried about stopping the world from ending, but first they’ll have to find a way to survive being America’s Most Wanted. Every law enforcement office in the country has their photos, and General Hale will stop at nothing to make sure they’re captured.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 11 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.