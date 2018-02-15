“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 seemingly ended the space storyline when the last episode ended with the agents triggering a monolith to send them home. However, they might not be saying goodbye to all of their new friends from the space station.

Deke (Jeff Ward) seemingly died in an explosion after he and Enoch (Joel Stoffer) decided to sacrifice themselves in order to get the heroes home. The cliffhanger didn’t show who actually got to go back, but the trailer for the next “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” gives that away. The promo video makes it look like the agents are on Earth in their own time, so it seems like we’ve seen the last of Deke — but Chloe Bennet’s Instagram makes it clear that we haven’t.

The Daisy actress is also a social media maven, consistently updating her Instagram story with funny posts. She usually avoids giving too many spoilers about what they’re filming, but it’s hard not to notice that Ward has been in several videos in recent weeks — long after filming on the first 10 episodes wrapped in the fall.

Ward and Bennet were seen teasing each other in an Instagram story on Wednesday. Bennet revealed that they were filming a fight sequence together where Deke has to run in, but Ward ruined the take by falling.

It’s pretty clear that Ward is on set filming with her. But we have to wonder: how will Deke return? We have a few theories.

He Goes Back To The Present: In Bennet’s videos, she is wearing a black cashmere sweater that she has confirmed is her costume, and Ward keeps appearing in a grey shirt and brown leather jacket. It’s different from his space getup, and he looks pretty clean. That might indicate that Deke is in the present with Daisy. Perhaps being with the power source of the monolith also sent Deke back to Daisy’s time.

Daisy Returns To The Future: Remember, Daisy did not want to go home. Coulson literally carried her unconscious body to the monolith. She was afraid of not being able to change the future, and Coulson’s decision likely won’t erase that concern. She could have found a way back.

It’s A Relative: Perhaps this isn’t Deke at all but his father or grandfather. We know that his family believed S.H.I.E.L.D. would one day come to the rescue, and there might be a reason for that. His family may have crossed paths with the team.

Daisy Hallucinates: Finding out that you’re the reason the world ended would mess with anyone’s head. Add that to all the trauma that Daisy has experienced in the past several years, and a mental breakdown seems perfectly reasonable.

Unfortunately, we won’t get answers right away. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is on hiatus until next month. Ward is listed as a guest star in ABC’s press release for Season 5, episode 11, airing March 2, so fans might not have to wait too long for answers.

Photo: ABC/Matthias Clamer