“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 finally reunited most of the team with the return of Fitz followed by Daisy and Simmons’ escape. However, they’re in more trouble than ever in episode 7.

In the last episode of the ABC drama, while Daisy (Chloe Bennet) was displaying her strength, Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) slit Kasius’ (Dominic Raines) throat and killed his companions. The scientists got engaged and quickly made a run for it with Daisy. However, Kasius’ brother will be coming after them in Season 5, episode 7.

“Just as the team reunites, they become prey to an undefeated Kree warrior who is bent on killing them all,” the synopsis teases.

The promo video for Friday’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” makes it clear that everything that can go wrong will. Though the team wants to get off the space station, that won’t be easy. One scene shows Daisy and Fitz watching a ship blow up.

Watch the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 7 promo video below:

That’s not their only problem. May (Ming-Na Wen) was injured when she went into battle with a mind reader. Though Fitz helped her escape death and sent her to Earth, but her reprieve might only be temporary.

“In the next episode she’d better do something,” Wen told TVLine, “because those roaches are coming for her when she goes to the surface!”

May has to face off against the Vrellnexians, also known as the roaches, again. The aliens have a tendency to kill anything that moves. However, we discovered earlier this season that someone is alive and communicating via radio from Earth’s surface, so there are ways to survive.

Episode 7, titled “Together or Not At All,” won’t just bring back the roaches. After selling Daisy to Kasius, Deke (Jeff Ward) will have to face the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents again. While he is definitely shady, he might be the only one who can help them.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 7 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

