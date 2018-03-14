March 14 marks the 139th birth anniversary of the eminent physicist Albert Einstein.

Einstein is credited with discovering the theory of relativity, which forms the core of modern physics. Some of his other contributions to the world of physics — especially the mass-energy equivalence formula E=mc2 — are indispensable to aspiring scientists of our generation. He won the Nobel Prize in 1921 in the field of Physics.

Apart from his extraordinary intellect, he was also known for his quick wit and humor that were apparent in his speeches. Here are a few quotes from one of the greatest geniuses the world has produced till date, from Brainy Quote:

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

“Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.”

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”

“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.”

“Our task must be to free ourselves by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Keystone

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former.”

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”

“You can't blame gravity for falling in love.”

“Any man who reads too much and uses his own brain too little falls into lazy habits of thinking.”

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

“Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas.”

“Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.”

“The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.”

“The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it.”

“To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination and marks real advance in science.”

“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science.”

“Do not worry about your difficulties in Mathematics. I can assure you mine are still greater.”

“Put your hand on a hot stove for a minute and it seems like an hour. Sit with a pretty girl for an hour, and it seems like a minute.”

“No amount of experimentation can ever prove me right; a single experiment can prove me wrong.”

“There are two ways to live: you can live as if nothing is a miracle; you can live as if everything is a miracle.”

“A table, a chair, a bowl of fruit and a violin; what else does a man need to be happy?”

“I do not believe that civilization will be wiped out in a war fought with the atomic bomb. Perhaps two-thirds of the people of the earth will be killed.”

“Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves.”

“Most people say that it is the intellect which makes a great scientist. They are wrong: it is character.”