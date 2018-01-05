"Jeopardy" fans have been stunned by news that the show's longtime host Alex Trebek recently underwent brain surgery following a condition caused by a fall late last year, but the 77-year-old is expected to return to his duties at the nightly game show within the next few weeks.

Trebek, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $50 million, took to the show's Facebook page to share an update with fans about what happened, saying he had suffered a subdural hematoma, or blood clots on the brain, following a fall which occurred two months prior. However, he also stated that his prognosis was good, and he planned to return to the show shortly.

According to NBC News, he is expected to return to tape episodes in mid-January, and his absence isn't set to affect the show's taping schedule too much, with the only change being that the annual college championship will be postponed until April.

Trebek's planned return to the show isn't surprising, as he has made himself a household name by hosting the series since its revival in 1984. According to Celebrity Net Worth's report, these days, his salary is a whopping $10 million.

Barring any other health scares, fans can continue to expect seeing him host the show through the 2019-2020 season, as Variety reported last year that he and "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White all renewed their contracts to continue hosting their popular syndicated programs, which air five nights a week.

While fans know him best for his hosting duties on the game show, as well as his trademark calm and soothing demeanor as he provides challenging clues to brainy contestants, Trebek's impressive net worth has also come from other ventures as well.

Until 2005, he owned a thoroughbred horse racing facility in California known as Creston Farm. He sold the property that year after less than ten years of ownership. He has also owned the Creston Winery until 2002.

Trebek is also a longtime "compensated endorser" for Colonial Penn Life Insurance, appearing in several of the company's advertisements over the years.

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images