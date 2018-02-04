In the next episode of “The Alienist,” Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and his team find out that an important component in the murder case of Giorgio Santorelli is missing.

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 3 of the TNT crime drama, innovative evidence leads Laszlo’s (Daniel Brühl) team to discover that a crucial element in the Santorelli case has gone missing. While that evidence remains to be seen, Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) says in the trailer for the episode that the said proof proves that there’s corruption within the police department.

Meanwhile, as the team continues their investigation, Laszlo challenges Sara and John Moore (Luke Evans) to look within themselves.

In a sneak peek from the hour, Laszlo wonders why the killer does what he does. “Certainly a beggar is motivated to steal a piece of bread because he’s hungry. But why does our killer do what he does?” Laszlo asks.

Apparently, John doesn’t think it’s necessary to understand the killer’s psyche, because for him, the man murders children for pleasure.

After hearing John’s sentiments, Laszlo gets the book “Psychopathia Sexuals” by Dr. R. Von Krafft-Ebing from his desk and hands it to John. “This might help you to put yourself in his place,” Laszlo tells his colleague.

But when John says that he’s sure that the book will not change his mind about the killer, Laszlo gets personal and asks John why he seeks the companionship of strangers. “Cause you enjoy it? Or are you salving a wound?” Laszlo asks. “[The wound caused by] your broken engagement, your father’s disapproval, [and] your brother’s death.”

Triggered by Laszlo’s below-the-belt remarks, John angrily says, “Whatever I’m doing, I’m not butchering children.”

Unfortunately, even Sara, gets some insensitive questions from Laszlo. “Miss Howard, how did you cope with your father’s suicide?” Laszlo asks thoughtlessly. “John indulges himself with a drink. What do you do?”

When John calls out Laszlo for asking Sara such questions, Laszlo argues, “Ms. Howard, if she wants to be of aide here must confront her feelings because we are, in some manner, protect ourselves from psychological and emotional pain.”

When John invites a speechless and teary-eyed Sara out of Laszlo’s place, the latter lets them go but reminds them to come back as soon as they’re able to look inside themselves.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Laszlo and John interview a witness to find out what happened to Moore at the Brothel. Sara, meanwhile, attempts to live in a world outside the investigation.

“The Alienist” Season 1, episode 3, titled “Silver Smile,” airs on Monday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. EST on TNT. Watch the trailer and the sneak peek below: