Fans are already worked up about the rumored cast shake-ups for the upcoming 31st season of "The Amazing Race," and now, the show's producers are teasing that their official reveal, when it comes, will be a big surprise for fans of the long-running competition series.

Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, who have been the producers for the CBS series since it first aired, sat down with Variety to discuss the show's upcoming 31st season, and while they wouldn't confirm anything about the new season's cast, they did tease what makes them consider bringing celebrities on the cast.

"But there is something to be said about bringing celebrities on," Doganieri said, noting that they do have a preference for casting contestants who haven't appeared on the show before.

However, when it comes to the upcoming season, which is expected to include teams made up of contestants who had previously competed on "Big Brother" and "Survivor," both kept quiet, only indicating that the season was going to be a surprising one.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

"It's going to be a good surprise," Van Muster said.

Prior to their interview, it was reported by TMZ that several faces from "Big Brother" and "Survivor" were already signed on for a new season of "Amazing Race," and the decision to have a cast consisting of these competitors came from the success of Season 30, which saw "Big Brother" couple Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf win the $1 million prize at the end.

However, a cast shake-up has since also come to light, with former competitors Corey Brooks, James Huling, Caleb Reynolds, Josh Martinez and Paul Abrahamian reportedly cut from the show.

Still, several others are still reportedly participating on the new season, including Da'Vonne Rogers (BB17 and 18), Bridgette Dunning (BB18), Tai Trang ("Survivor" 32 and 34), Dan Gheesling (BB10 winner, BB14 runner-up), Jessie Godders (BB10 and 11), Janelle Pierzina (BB6, 7 and 14), Britney Haynes (BB12 and 14), Frank Eudy (BB14 and 18), Ian Terry (BB14 Winner), Rachel Reilly (BB12, BB13 Winner, 'Amazing Race 20 and 24 second runner-up), Elissa Slater (BB15), Nicole Franzel (BB16 and BB18 Winner) and Victor Arroyo (BB18).

A premiere date for Season 31 of "The Amazing Race" has not yet been revealed.