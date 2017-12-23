An Oregon courier working for Amazon was arrested this week for allegedly stealing more than $16,500 worth of items intended for delivery in the region.

Heriberto Villarino-Zamora, 33, of Gresham, Oregon, was arrested Thursday after Portland police recovered $16,500 in stolen products and $4,900 in cash while serving a warrant at his home, KING-TV reports. Detectives and SERT officers charged Villarino-Zamora with aggravated first-degree theft.

Police said they began the investigation into local reports of stolen property by using the “Buy. Sell. Simple” products exchange website, OfferUp. In just the first two days of the investigation, which began in early December, they recovered $15,000 worth of stolen property posted to the site. Their attention was also directed over to Villarino-Zamora as a potential suspect for stealing several undelivered packages in the area, according to Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley.

"They learned he was a private courier, contracted to ship packages for a national retailer," Burley said. "Detectives believed Villarino-Zamora had stolen packages he was supposed to deliver throughout the Portland metropolitan area."

Amazon representatives said the suspect was contracted in to deliver packages through a third-party service. But they added that they are cooperating with police to halt future package delivery incidents from drivers who may be transporting their goods.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers," said Amazon spokesman Ernesto Apreza. "We will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate."