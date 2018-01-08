An American tourist was arrested in Thailand after he stripped at the Phuket International Airport and threw his feces at staff, media reports said Monday. Steve Cho, a 27-year-old from New York, blamed an overdose of Viagra for his actions.

Cho was stopped by six security guards in the departure hall of the airport after he began acting erratically. He underwent a psychiatric assessment following his arrest, reports said. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the airport's terminal.

Cho was reportedly waiting to board a flight to Incheon International Airport in South Korea, when he started yelling incoherently and strolled around naked while smashing airport shop goods.

"The officers brought him to the walkway on the north side of the terminal to avoid other passengers and managed to calm him down at the Tourist Centre on the first floor," a statement from Phuket International Airport said, according to Phuket News. "When he regained his composure he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness. He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused. His trip to Incheon was cancelled and he was brought to Saku Police Station for further investigation.

"However, we would like to insist that the officers did not harm the man when arresting him and a strict code of conduct was followed. All of the security officers are well trained, following international standards, and work alongside local police, tourist police, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the AOT, consuls and embassies," the statement added.

An eyewitness, identified as Wannee Ming, said: "This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport. I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody... The airport staff tried to make him calm down. They were talking to him but he ignored them. It was very bad. The airport did a good job to control him."