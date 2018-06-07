Andre Agassi backed Roger Federer’s decision to skip the entire clay court season of the 2018 campaign, which included the ongoing second Grand Slam of the season at Roland Garros.

The Swiss ace made the controversial decision for the second consecutive season in order to focus his attention on the grass and hard court events later in the campaign.

Federer’s decision to skip the entire clay season in 2017 was not scrutinized as much since he was on his way back from a long-term knee injury and made it clear he was playing a limited schedule in order to stay fit for the entire campaign. The Swiss star was keen to remain in peak physical condition for the important events, namely, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The 36-year-old played the entire 2017 season winning seven titles, which included two Grand Slams and carried that momentum into 2018. He defended his title at the Australian Open in January this year and then added the Rotterdam Open title to his kitty.

Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Federer was unable to successfully defend his titles at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. He was expected to play at least a couple of clay court events, but after his loss in Miami, he decided to skip the entire clay season yet again, which was not received well by certain former players and tournament directors.

The 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion was criticized for picking and choosing his tournaments, something no other player does, including world number one Rafael Nadal, who has had his fair share of injuries in the last 12 months.

However, Agassi believes people should not criticize the Swiss maestro as him playing a limited schedule will help prolong his career on the ATP Tour. It is certain that Federer is in the latter stages of his illustrious career, but the American former number one believes supporters will miss him more when he calls it a day rather than when he skips a few events during the season.

“I do not agree with those who say that it is bad for tennis because it is very difficult to win all that you have won,” Agassi told Marca, as quoted by the Express. “You are making the right decisions to keep winning."

“Of course it is a pity for the fans not to see him in the dirt tournaments but I really want him to be careful so that he is in the circuit much longer."

“I understand that you miss him when he is not there but one day he will retire and you will be missed forever,” the American explained.

Federer, currently ranked number two in the world, will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, later this month. He will follow that up with an appearance at the Halle Open before heading to SW19 to defend his Wimbledon title in July.