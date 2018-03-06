Angelina Jolie's kids are not replacing her with Jennifer Aniston.

Following Aniston and Justin Theroux's split, many are hoping that the actress and Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt, will reconcile. A new report suggested that the "Maleficent" star's kids want to be with Pitt and Aniston.

New Idea published a report titled: "Angelina's kids speak out: We want to live with our dad and Jennifer Aniston." An unnamed source closed to Pitt, reportedly claimed that Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Knox and Vivienne, both 9, have told the "Allied" star that they want to be with him and his rumored girlfriend, Aniston.

The so-called source said that there has been so much tension in the children after Jolie filed for divorce. The split was reportedly harder for the "Salt" actress who always cries over it or is always angry with her ex, Pitt.

"That's why it's been so nice for the kids to spend some time with Brad and Jen, because Jen's so relaxed and laid-back, and so keen just to play with the kids," the source said.

"Even though she's had a rough few months since her split from Justin, she's really loving being able to unwind with Brad's kids – play sport in the backyard, read books, watch TV and draw with them. It's been really therapeutic for her – and the kids clearly love it and love her," the source continued.

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is false. Jolie's children have nothing to do with Aniston. The publication noted that Garner has not met Jolie and Pitt's children yet. Also, Pitt and Aniston are not back together. Thus, there is no basis for the claim that Jolie's brood wants to be with the "Horrible Bosses" star.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016. Meanwhile, Aniston and Theroux just announced their separation in February after the "We're the Millers" actress celebrated her 49th birthday with her friends and noticeably without the "The Leftovers" actor.

Since Pitt and Aniston are singles again, their fans are hoping that they will rekindle their romance. A number are broken hearted for Aniston and Theroux split, but they are glad because Pitt is single too and their reconciliation may be possible.

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon