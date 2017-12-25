Angelina Jolie is not keeping her six kids away from their dad, Brad Pitt, on Christmas.

Life & Style claimed that Jolie didn’t allow her kids to spend Christmas with their father this year. “Angie’s in the driver’s seat when it comes to getting the children for the holidays and she’s taking advantage of that,” a source allegedly said.

However, it’s possible that Pitt has something planned for him and his kids, but not on Christmas Day. The “Maleficent” star will be the one spending Christmas with her six children.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and the couple has since reached a temporary custody agreement. The award-winning actress has custody of their kids, but Pitt has been granted visitation rights with them.

The tabloid also claimed that Pitt has been asking Jolie to give him more time with their children, but Jolie refused. However, this unfounded claim hasn’t been confirmed by either Jolie’s or Pitt’s reps.

Meanwhile, reports also swirled that Pitt and Jolie are talking about their desire to get back together. “The holidays make Brad sentimental about family especially about their kids – he’s still obsessed with spoiling them and still treats them like princesses and princes, and Angelina never had a problem with him spoiling them when he felt like it,” a source told Radar Online.

The same publication claimed that Pitt is reaching out to Jolie romantically since he misses her and their children. But rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, countered the allegations and said that there’s no evidence that proves Jolie and Pitt are getting back together.

But even though Pitt and Jolie won’t reunite romantically, the actress said that she’s open to working with the actor professionally.

“We had met working and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together, I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways, it was, and in some ways we learned a lot of things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film,” she said (via People).

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images