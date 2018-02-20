Angelina Jolie recently bonded with her two daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

The trio bought pizza from a store in Los Angeles, and while waiting for their food to bring home, the 42-year-old actress was photographed sucking a lollipop. Jolie was wearing a black dress and black shades, while eating a black lollipop. Shiloh, 11, wore cargo shorts, black hoodie and black slippers. She also had cup of drink in her hand.

Zahara, 13, wore an all-black ensemble during their sighting. After buying pizza, the trio was also photographed going inside their car. Zahara was holding the leash of their family dog, and she directly looked at the camera.

In recent weeks, Jolie has been bonding with her two daughters. She, Shiloh, and Zahara recently went to Jordan, where they met a group of Syrian refugees. Days later, Jolie brought all her kids to France, and they also spent two hours at the Louvre Museum.

Jolie split from Brad Pitt in September 2016. Jolie has custody of their children, but Pitt is reportedly fighting to have joint physical custody over them. The dad of six gets to spend time with kids every week, and they typically visit him in his home in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s ex-husband is being linked to Jennifer Aniston once again. Pitt and Aniston were once married to each other, but they split after Pitt started seeing Jolie. Last week, Aniston and Justin Theroux announced that they have decided to call it quits.

Before their official announcement, Aniston and Pitt were already being linked to each other. There were even some rumors suggesting that Pitt and Aniston will go to the Oscars together to spite Jolie. However, this was immediately debunked by Gossip Cop.

However, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston and Pitt are absolutely not back together. The ex-couple, however, have each other’s cell number, and they text each other from time to time because they are good friends.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images