The Codys are still grieving from Baz’s death but they will be forced to snap out of their somber state when a new issue arises. On “Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 2 J will have to convince his uncles to follow his lead.

“J (Finn Cole) struggles to keep the family business afloat after Smurf (Ellen Barkin) enlists him to make sure all the bills get paid,” the synopsis for “In the Red” teases.

In the promo for the TNT series, J informs his uncles they need to pull a job. With all of Smurf’s money gone, the Codys have to come together in order to save themselves from losing everything they own.

However, without Smurf or Baz (Scott Speedman) around to map out the perfect plan, will the men be able to pull off the perfect heist?

“Deran (Jake Weary) makes his own moves independent of the family,” the synopsis for “Animal Kingdom, ” Season 3, episode 2 says.

In the promo for “In the Red,” Deran is seen holding a man at gunpoint and ripping his shirt open to see if he is wearing a wire. He later holds the gun to the man’s head and warns him that there are a lot of Cody's but he is the nice one.

Although it is unclear if Deran will use this man to push his plan forward, this wouldn’t be the first time the youngest Cody brother tried to become independent from his family.

In Season 2, Deran attempted to go legit by buying his own bar but soon realized financing his business would require him to step back into a life of crime. Has Deran finally found his way out of his criminal lifestyle?

“Pope (Shawn Hatosy) learns the ins and outs of parenting as he cares for Lena (Aamya Deva Keroles),” the synopsis for the TNT series states. In the previous episode, Lena learned her father was dead and began to worry that she would have to move now that she no longer has parents.

However, Pope volunteered to take care of her and move into her home so she could continue to stay where she is most comfortable. Will becoming a surrogate father become too much for Pope to handle?

“Craig (Ben Robson) makes enemies in Mexico,” the synopsis says. In the previous episode, Ren (Christina Ochoa) had to save Craig from getting into a fight with a few locals but it appears he still managed to stir up some trouble when he returns to Mexico.

With Craig’s emotions running high since learning of Baz’s death, will he create a problem that Ren can’t get him out of?

“Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 2 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

