The premiere of “Animal Kingdom” Season 3 is just a day away, which means viewers will finally see what happened after Baz’s shocking shooting in the Season 2 finale. Last time viewers saw the Cody family, Smurf was still rotting in prison as her sons began to realize their lives weren’t as easy as they thought they would be with her absence.

When episode 1, “The Killing” airs, the Cody brothers will learn about Baz’s (Scott Speedman) condition. “Baz fights for his life as the Cody boys figure out what their next move is in the aftermath of the shooting,” the synopsis for the TNT series teases.

In a different promo for “Animal Kingdom” Season 3, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) is heard saying whoever shot Baz should be worried. Although Baz wasn’t in the best place with Pope, Craig (Ben Robson) and Deran (Jake Weary), they still considered him family and seem interested in taking revenge against whoever hurt their adopted brother.

Photo: Eddy Chen/TNT

Meanwhile, J (Finn Cole) seems to have lost all trust in Baz. In the video, J tells someone Baz stole from Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and there’s no telling what else he has been hiding from the family.

Before Baz was shot, the Codys’ were at odds because he was trying to take control of the family. He thought it would be a good idea to set Smurf up for murder and steal back the money she has been hiding from them over the years.

However, after Baz was shot, his girlfriend, Lucy (Carolina Guerra), stole all of the money. From the looks of the promo, it appears the family learns that all of their cash is gone.

In the video, Pope tells his family they need money or they could lose everything. As a result, J suggests pulling a job, forcing them back into a life they attempted to leave behind.

“Smurf gets some surprising news in jail and fields an offer from Pearce (Gil Birmingham),” the synopsis for episode 1, “The Killing,” says.

J has been constantly delivering news to his grandmother while she has been in prison and there is a chance he could deliver news of Baz’s shooting.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, a voice is heard saying the Cody family has been running jobs for 20 years and their time is up. Later on, Pearce tells Smurf if she gives up her boys, they can work something out.

Smurf has been desperate to get out of prison and return to her old life but will she sacrifice her children for an early release?

“Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 1 airs Tuesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

Photo: Eddy Chen/TNT