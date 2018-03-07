It’s been 13 years since “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the most recent mainstream Willy Wonka project, was released and star AnnaSophia Robb is ready for it to return — as a TV show.

The franchise tells the classic tale of a young boy who wins the chance to tour the famous Willy Wonka chocolate factory and, eventually, earns Wonka’s trust and inherits the factory for himself and his family. The films, which were based off of Roald Dahl’s novels, showcase a magnificent world of chocolate, candy and Oompa-Loompas. It’s this grand world that Robb would love to see on television.

While speaking with the actress about her new campaign with DoSomething.org and General Mills, International Business Times also asked Robb about her past projects. Specifically, since once of her movies, “Jumper,” was getting the TV treatment, IBT asked the star which of her other movies she’d want to see as a TV series.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“I would love to see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ become a TV show,” Robb told IBT. “I know it probably will never happen, but wouldn’t that be exciting? We’d have different candies, different rooms, I think that would be great.”

Though a TV version of the film might not be happening in the immediate future, there is currently a prequel movie in the works from Warner Bros. It was announced a few years ago, but things really started to heat up last year when rumors spread that Ryan Gosling was being considered for the lead role.

News of the new project had been slow since then until a few weeks ago when The Hollywood Reporter shared that “Paddington” director Paul King’s in talks to direct this new Willy Wonka flick. The script has already been written by Simon Rich, but all other details are still being kept secret.

One thing is for sure: the studio is taking its time with this one and is being highly-selective with who it hires for its cast and crew. It hopes that this film will be the start of a new franchise and not just a one-off like the others.