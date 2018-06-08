Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died in a suspected suicide at the age of 61, CNN reported Friday. The Emmy Awards winner was the host of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which has aired on CNN since its premiere in 2013.

Here are some inspirational sayings by the legend.

1. "You can call me the bad boy chef all you want. I'm not going to freak out about it. I'm not that bad. I'm certainly not a boy, and it's been a while since I've been a chef."

2. "If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody."

3. "Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund."

4. "Cooking is a craft, I like to think, and a good cook is a craftsman -- not an artist. There's nothing wrong with that: the great cathedrals of Europe were built by craftsmen -- though not designed by them. Practicing your craft in expert fashion is noble, honorable and satisfying."

5. "Cream rises. Excellence does have its rewards."

6. "I'm a big believer in winging it. I'm a big believer that you're never going to find perfect city travel experience or the perfect meal without a constant willingness to experience a bad one. Letting the happy accident happen is what a lot of vacation itineraries miss, I think, and I'm always trying to push people to allow those things to happen rather than stick to some rigid itinerary."

7. "You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together."

8. "As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life--and travel--leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks--on your body or on your heart--are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt."

9. "Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown."

10. "Luck is not a business model."

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo