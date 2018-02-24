“Claws” star Niecy Nash is set to appear in this week’s episode of “A.P. Bio.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 2 of the new NBC comedy series, Nash will play the guest starring role of Kim Burke, an aggressive teacher’s union rep, who sets her sights on Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) after one of Jack’s (Glenn Howerton) students was injured after the latter left his class unattended.

In a sneak peek from the installment, Jack meets Kim at Durbin’s office shortly after Victor (Jacob Houston) fell to the ground while playing “Jelly Bean Quidditch” with his A.P. Bio classmates after their teacher Jack left the classroom to get some SunChips.

“My name is Kim Burke, and as your union rep, I am always on the side of the teacher. I don’t care if you did kill that kid. I don’t wanna know,” Kim tells Jack, before revealing that he has two options on how he could deal with the incident.

Photo: NBC/Vivian Zink

“You have two options, or as I like to call them, doors,” Kim says. “Door number one: Admit you’re at fault and take a one-week unpaid suspension. However, this could go on your permanent record. Then there’s door or option two: We fight it! You should know this could take a while because there will be an investigation. And while all that’s going on, you won’t be allowed back in that classroom.”

Kim goes on to explain that if Jack chose option 2, he’d be put in teacher jail. “It is basically a trailer where you sit around all day,” Kim says. “But that could take a couple of months.”

When Jack comments that one month is a long time to not get paid, Kim clarifies that he would actually get a full salary if he chose option two. Thinking that he could work on more important things while in teacher jail, Jack picks option two. “It feels wrong sweeping this under the rug. I’d be willing to stay in that damn jail for as long as it takes to make this right,” Jack tells Kim.

As everyone awaits the outcome of the investigation, the students are excited to meet their substitute teacher. Their excitement, however, is ruined when they find out that their substitute teacher is just the school’s help desk attendant Helen (Paula Pell).

In another sneak peek from the episode, Sarika (Aparna Brielle), Colin (Tucker Albrizzi), Grace (Sari Arambulo), and Victor try to find a way to get a legit substitute teacher for the class.

“A.P. Bio” Season 1, episode 2, tiled “Teacher Jail,” air on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Watch the sneak peeks below: