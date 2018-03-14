Erinn Hayes will appear in this week’s episode of “A.P. Bio.”

Hayes will play the role of Trish in Season 1, episode 6 of the NBC comedy. According to the synopsis for the episode, Trish is the mother of Jack’s (Glenn Howerton) student Colin (Tucker Albrizzi). Jack is attracted to Trish when he meets her at the school’s parent-teacher conference. And in an attempt to grow closer to her, Jack feigns interest in Colin.

In promo photos for the episode, Jack appears to go golfing with Colin and even visits him at their house to help him in his art project. And it looks like Jack’s plan is working, as a picture from the installment shows him having a romantic date with Trish.

Hayes is known for her role as Dr. Lola Spratt on the Adult Swim sitcom “Childrens Hospital.” The 41-year-old actress has also played roles in a number of network sitcoms, including Alison on Fox’s “The Winner,” Melanie Clayton on CBS’ “Worst Week,” Sheila on NBC’s “Guys with Kids,” and most recently as Donna on CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait.”

Hayes, who was a series regular in Season 1 of “Kevin Can Wait,” was let go from the sitcom ahead of its sophomore run. “The goal was to give Kevin’s (Kevin James) character a real drive and a real predicament [involving] how a family comes back together [after tragedy],” executive producer Rob Long told TVLine of their decision to kill off Hayes’ character on the show. “Also, out of respect for the character of Donna — and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her — it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character.”

Aside from her guest starring stint on “A.P. Bio,” Hayes will be next seen in the upcoming Amazon comedy series “The Dangerous Book for Boys.”

Elsewhere in this week’s episode of “A.P. Bio,” a group of parents complain to Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) when they notice a piece of controversial student art from Mary’s (Mary Sohn) class. In addition to Hayes, Lisa Loeb also guest stars in the episode.

“A.P. Bio” Season 1, episode 6, titled “Freakin’ Enamored,” airs on Thursday, March 15 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.