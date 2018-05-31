Apple released new updates for its operating systems on Tuesday, and among them was the latest version of iOS, which is iOS 11.4. The update for iPhones and iPads introduced new features like AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud. Unfortunately, the same update may be causing iPhone SE batteries to drain really fast.

Some iPhone SE owners are complaining via MacRumors Forums that iOS 11.4 appears to be quickly draining the batteries of their phones. One user complained that his iPhone’s battery dropped from 100 percent to 20 percent within 5–8 hours even though he did not use the device after installing the latest update.

Another user shared that he experienced the same thing after he installed iOS 11.4 on his iPhone SE. In this case, his phone’s 60–70 percent battery drained to completely empty overnight. He noted that prior the update, he did not experience this type of problem.

A third iPhone SE owner agreed with the complaints and also shared his similar problem with the update . He said that after charging his phone to 100 percent on the evening, he woke up to check emails and discovered that his phone only had 16 percent battery left.

It’s not clear at this point if the battery-draining problem is just sporadic. However, it seems it isn’t the only issue that Apple needs to address in the latest update. In a separate thread, other iPhone users complained about lags and freezes whenever they accessed the Settings app and a bunch of other apps.

Complaints about the random freezes and lags come from iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE users. They all claim that unlike the previous iOS 11 versions, iOS 11.4 is causing their handsets to act up, lag, freeze or become unresponsive for a few minutes. Restarting the device does not fix the issue, according to them.

One MacRumors Forums member (Banglazed) shared a list of possible quick fixes for every lineup of iOS devices. The solutions he is offering (found below) will basically put the devices into recovery mode while iTunes attempts to download the full firmware and rewrite the OS.

While your device is connected to iTunes, force restart it with these steps, but don't release the buttons when you see the Apple logo, wait until the connect to iTunes screen appears: On an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then, press and hold the Side button until you see the connect to iTunes screen.

On an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: Press and hold the Side and Volume Down buttons at the same time. Keep holding them until you see connect to iTunes screen.

On an iPhone 6s and earlier, iPad, or iPod touch: Press and hold both the Home and the Top (or Side) buttons at the same time. Keep holding them until you see the connect to iTunes screen.

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam