Apple is rumored to release the iPhone SE 2 during the second quarter of 2018, but an analyst has expressed his skepticism over this claim. However, if a successor to the iPhone SE is indeed on the way, it may not feature any major new features like wireless charging support.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note recently saying that he doubts that Apple would be releasing the iPhone SE 2 during the second quarter of 2018. Kuo believes that Apple won’t be able to have enough resources to release a new version of the iPhone SE since the company is planning to release three new iPhones this year.

“The announcement of three new iPhone models in the same quarter in the second half of 2017 was the first time Apple made such a major endeavor, and we believe the delay of iPhone X, which had the most complicated design yet, shows that Apple doesn't have enough resources available for development,” Kuo said, according to MacRumors.

“With three new models in the pipeline for the second half of 2018, we believe Apple may have used up its development resources. Also, we think the firm will do all it can to avoid repeating the mistake of a shipment delay for the three new models. As such, we believe Apple is unlikely to have enough spare resources to develop a new iPhone model for launch in 2Q18.”

Although Kuo is doubtful that Apple will release an iPhone SE 2 in 2018, the analyst shared some thoughts on what features the anticipated device could have. If Apple is indeed planning to release the iPhone SE 2 this year, Kuo believes that it may only have very few or no design changes at all. He also predicts that the handset will simply have a faster processor and will have a lower price.

The analyst also says that it is very unlikely that the iPhone SE 2 will have any major features borrowed from the iPhone X. He dismissed the possibility of 3D sensing features and the inclusion of wireless charging support. Earlier this month, a leak from China showed the alleged back panel of the iPhone SE 2. The panel was made of glass and speculations on wireless charging support for the device ran rampant online.

On the software side of things, Kuo says that the iPhone SE 2 may support iOS 12, which may be released to all iPhone users later this fall. However, the analyst admits that this is merely based on speculation, according to 9To5Mac.

