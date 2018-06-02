Apple released a new version of macOS High Sierra this week, and it is one that comes with the Messages in iCloud feature. What this feature does is basically allow the messaging service to work like modern email and store messages in the cloud.

To enable Messages in iCloud, one should first head to the Preferences section of the Messages app. Once there, they should select Accounts and tap Enable Messages in iCloud. This option only appears once macOS 10.13.5 is installed.

Enabling the new feature has its benefits. For instance, messages deleted from one’s Mac device will also disappear from all Apple devices that are running the latest software updates. Another benefit from enabling the feature is seeing the message history appear when setting up a new Mac from scratch, as per 9To5Mac.

Apart from Messages in iCloud, macOS 10.13.5 does not have other noteworthy features. All the rest simply improve the stability, performance and security of Mac devices. One good example for this is the slightly increased frame rate in games that are using an eGPU.

Messages in iCloud has also arrived to iPhones and iPads via iOS 11.4. The addition of the feature to software updates for Apple’s tablets, smartphones and computer devices makes it possible for the feature to seamlessly work in both iOS and macOS platforms.

The official release notes for macOS 10.13.5 reads:

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 update improves the stability, performance, and security of your Mac and is recommended for all users.

This update adds support for Messages in iCloud, which lets you store messages with their attachments in iCloud and free up space on your Mac. To enable Messages in iCloud, go to Preferences in Messages, click Accounts, then select “Enable Messages in iCloud”.

The release of the new updates that introduce Messages in iCloud to Apple products precedes the tech giant’s Worldwide Developers Conference next week. Apple is expected to announce the next round of its software updates and their new features at WWDC 2018, as well as release the first betas of the upcoming major updates, according to AppleInsider.

