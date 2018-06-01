Apple’s WWDC 2018 event will kick off on Monday in San Jose, California and fans shouldn’t expect new hardware announcements. A new report claims that Apple will be focusing more on software during the event, while new hardware will be unveiled sometime after.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple will introduce new Digital Health tools for iOS 12. One of the tools is designed to help users monitor how much time they spend on their devices and inside of certain applications. Digital Health is reportedly located within the Settings app of iOS 12 and is intended to address rising concerns over smartphone addiction.

Other things that Apple will introduce during WWDC 2018 are improved augmented reality features for iPhones and iPads. They will be announced alongside ARKit 2.0 during the company’s press conference. Gurman says ARKit 2.0 will include a new mode that will allow users to play AR games with other people and another mode that will let users drop 3D objects in an area and it will remain in place. Gurman didn’t say if ARKit 2.0 will be part of iOS 12 or if it will still be part of an update to iOS 11.

The report goes on to say that Apple will also add minor new features to iOS notifications, such as tracking the stock market, making video calls and sending Animojis. Users shouldn’t expect a redesign of the iPhone Home Screen because Apple may have already decided to postpone that change to next year. Apple’s priority right now is to improve the quality and responsiveness of its software.

As for software related to Mac computers, Gurman says Apple will focus on deeper integration with iOS. It’s been rumored previously that Apple wants to bring iOS apps to Mac computers. Apple could reveal its plans at WWDC 2018, but that remains unclear at this point.

Gurman believes that it’s unlikely that Apple will announce any new hardware during WWDC 2018. However, he did say that a surprise announcement isn’t entirely out of the question. Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat was announced way back in September 2017, but it hasn’t been released yet. It’s possible that Apple could just announce an official release date for the product.

Gurman says Apple is indeed working on refreshed versions of the MacBook Pro and the 12-inch MacBook with Intel chips, as well as a new low-cost MacBook Air. However, those won’t be ready until sometime “later this year.” Apple is also said to be working on a redesigned iPad Pro with Face ID facial recognition technology, but that’s “also expected later.”

Apple is also believed to be working on a pair of new Apple Watches that will have larger edge-to-edge screens. Despite having larger displays, these new Apple Watches will have the same overall sizes of the current models and will still support watch bands from the previous models. As for the HomePod, Gurman says that it’s likely for Apple to focus more on improving Siri. Apple might also keep updating the smart speaker’s software alongside new iPhone software updates.

Apple’s opening keynote at WWDC 2018 will begin on June 4, Monday, at 10 a.m. PDT at the McEnry Convention Center, according to MacRumors. Fans will be able to watch the keynote through Apple’s website.

