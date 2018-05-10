Apple has started removing some apps from its App Store that are violating its policies, a move that signals the company’s stricter implementation of the App Store Review Guidelines.

9To5Mac noticed earlier this week that Apple has been cracking down on certain applications that tend to share users’ location data with third parties. It isn’t clear how many apps are affected by the crackdown, but it seems Apple is serious in tracing all of the App Store apps that violate its guidelines.

The Cupertino giant is sending a notice via email to all developers of the apps in question to inform them of their violations. Apple is also encouraging developers to make necessary changes before they resubmit their apps to the App Store.

“Upon re-evaluation, we found that your app is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines. Specifically, we found: Legal — 5.1.1 & 5.1.2 ‘The app transmits user location data to third parties without explicit consent from the user and for unapproved purposes.’ For this reason, your app will be removed from sale on the App Store at this time,” Apple stated in the notice.

Apple then gave developers instructions on what they should do to solve the issue. “To return your app for sale on the App Store, remove any code, framework, or SDKs that fall in line with the functionality described above and resubmit your app for review. Once a compliant version has been submitted and approved, your app will be returned for sale on the App Store,” Apple explained.

Based on the notice, Apple wants app developers to be transparent to users on what happens to their data. Aside from just asking for permission to use them, Apple is urging developers to also explain what the data is used for and how it is shared with third parties. In addition, Apple wants to see to it that developers are only using the data they collect from users to improve the user experience of their apps.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone X maker’s retrospective action appears to be a response to the European Union rule called General Data Protection Regulation that sets the rules for how businesses should manage and share their clients’ personal data. An updated version of the rule is apparently scheduled to take effect on May 25.

