Apple is believed to be developing its successor to the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch alongside its long-awaited augmented reality (AR) glasses. Both devices are reportedly sporting micro LED displays.

Digitimes reported Tuesday that Apple is currently working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to produce micro LED panels for two new devices. One device is said to be the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4, while the other is claimed to be the rumored AR wearable device from the Cupertino giant.

According to Digitimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin, Apple and TSMC are working on two size versions of the micro LED panels. The smaller version could be for the AR glasses, while the bigger version could be for the next-generation watchOS device. Lin learned from upstream sources that the smaller micro LED panels are expected to be around 0.7– to 0.8-inch in size. On the other hand, the bigger version is said to be around 1.3- to 1.4-inch in size.

The Apple Watch micro LED panels could enter mass production in the second half. Lin also pointed out that it’s also possible for the larger panels to enter mass production in 2019. However, the Digitimes Research senior analyst strongly believes that Apple could likely adopt the micro LED panels in the top-tier models of its upcoming smartwatch.

Interestingly, Lin also heard from the same upstream sources that Apple is also developing large-size micro LED panels on TFT-based backplanes for upcoming products that are much bigger than the company’s MacBooks. These panels could see mass production in 2019 or later.

Apple’s interest in developing micro LED panels is believed to be born out of its desire to reduce and even eliminate its reliance on Samsung for OLED displays used in its newer products. The Cupertino giant strategically acquired micro LED firm LuxVue back in 2014 to work on this goal, as per MacRumors.

As of late, Apple is using LuxVue’s Santa Clara, California facility to design and produce test samples of its own micro LED panels. Earlier reports claimed that Apple may have already perfected its micro LED display and it could be introducing the new technology in its new Apple Watch that’s scheduled for release later this year.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything though, so fans are advised to remain skeptical. In addition, Bloomberg speculates that Apple may still need a few years before it could come up with micro LED displays that are worthy of being part of its different products.

Photo: Reuters/Brandan McDermid