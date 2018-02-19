A news outlet is claiming that it has uncovered evidence suggesting the possible schedule of this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The publication’s report also presents information on the possible rates of the event’s tickets.

MacRumors published a story last Friday about some evidence it found that suggest that Apple’s WWDC 2018 could kick off on June 4 and end on June 8 and could take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The news outlet then cited the sources where these details came from.

First, the publication came up with the dates after checking the bookings at the McEnery Convention Center for the month of June. The venue has apparently been booked for different events from June 11 through June 28. What’s quite interesting is the first week of June doesn’t have any booking yet.

Previous WWDC events took place in June. Since the second, third and fourth weeks of the month have already been booked for O’Reilly Velocity Conference, DataWorks Summit and Hadoop Summit and Sensors Expo & Conference, respectively; MacRumors claims that the first week could be for WWDC 2018 though Apple has yet to book the venue for the event.

Additionally, the news outlet is also adamant that WWDC 2018 will take place at the McEnery Convention Center for the second consecutive year. It can be noted that Apple hosted the event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco between 2003 and 2016. The venue for last year’s event was announced in February instead of the usual April schedule due to the switch.

Apple’s WWDC is open to all members of the Apple Developer Program. But in order for them to be admitted to the big event, they need to buy tickets that are only distributed randomly through a lottery. This is done because Apple could not accommodate everyone who wants to attend. This year’s tickets are believed to cost around $1,599 each.

For developers who won’t be able to secure tickets to the event, there is a live stream of the activities via the WWDC website and the app for Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. Moreover, several news sites also cover the event that introduces all of the latest software platforms and drops hints at the upcoming hardware from the Cupertino giant.

For this year’s WWDC, Apple is expected to unveil the successor to last year’s iOS 11 and macOS 10.14. It’s very likely for new iOS 12 features to tease about the upcoming iPhone X sequel as well. Meanwhile, attendees can also expect the introduction of the updated tvOS and watchOS along with the new features that are debuting with their respective hardware upgrades.



Photo: Reuters/Regis Duvignau