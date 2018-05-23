Apple’s “Amazing Stories” revival finally has new showrunners on board. The tech giant has inked a deal with “Once Upon a Time” co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis in order for the two to take on the role and executive produce the project.

Variety first reported that Horowitz and Kitsis have now assumed the role that Bryan Fuller left in February. The announcement of their involvement in the project comes days after ABC aired the finale of “Once Upon a Time” season 7, which is the fantasy series’ final run.

As what IBTimes learned last February, Fuller exited the reboot of Steven Spielberg’s science fiction horror series due to creative differences. This is in spite the fact that Fuller was the one who originally developed the project for NBC before moving it to the Cupertino giant.

Sources said at the time that Fuller bowed out of the show because he had his own vision for it. He reportedly wanted the “Amazing Stories” reboot to be a “Black Mirror”-type of show. However, Apple forbade him to do this since the company wants the revival to have “family-friendly content” so that it could appeal to a wider audience.

Horowitz and Kitsis are joining Apple’s project three months after Fuller left the production. Aside from “Once Upon a Time,” the two producers are known for working on “Popular,” “Lost,” and “Felicity.” They also wrote the feature film “Tron: Legacy” and helped in creating the “Tron: Uprising” cartoon series, according to AppleInsider.

Though Horowitz and Kitsis will serve as showrunners of the new “Amazing Stories,” Spielberg will still be the one to oversee the project along with Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. Apple is rumored to be spending $5 million on each episode of the reboot, and the tech giant has ordered 10 episodes for the show.

“Amazing Stories” is a show that has a similar format with “Twilight Zone” and “Tales From the Crypt.” Each episode can stand alone as it explores a new topic. Apple has yet to confirm the release date of the series, but there are rumors suggesting the show could launch next year, as per MacRumors.

