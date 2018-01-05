“Little Women: Atlanta” star Tanya Scott happily confirmed she delivered a baby girl over the summer, but not long after her announcement, the baby’s father, Nicholas “Nico” Cobb shared an Instagram post about his daughter’s birth while slamming the reality series for portraying him in a negative light.

After revealing that she gave birth in July, Nico took to Instagram to call out Tanya and the network for making it seem as if he was a deadbeat dad.

“#LittleWomenATL I promised myself that I wouldn’t spend this entire season defending myself. Just please stop with the lies. My daughters entry into this world was one of the most emotionally complicated experiences for any parent to deal with,” he wrote in a screenshot.

Nico revealed that he has always been in his children’s lives, despite how the situation appears on camera. “But for the record, I was and am always willing to be present for both of my children. I love them; always have and always will. So to the general public, viewers, etc… Please relax with the disrespectful messages, opinion and statuses,” he stated.

“Don’t believe everything someone says about me in order to create storyline and drama for tv. Absence from the camera, absence from a romantic relationship with my child’s mother and difference in geography does not mean absent from the lives of my beautiful children,” he continued.

Following his post, Tanya later shared a screenshot of a quote expressing the confidence that comes with being a strong person. “He said, ‘you’re so full of yourself. I replied, ‘I am. I am. I am. And I’m not sorry if that threatens you,” the quote read.

Tanya and Nico’s relationship began to unravel in Season 3 when Tanya, who shares a daughter with her boyfriend Devon Neal and a son with Nico, announced that she was pregnant with her third child and claimed that Nico was the father.

At the time, Devon and Tanya weren’t together, and she and Nico were attempting to make their relationship work. However, on the show, Nico came across as if he was disinterested in life as a full-time dad and wanted to focus on his music.

In the end, he packed up his things and left Tanya, who called on Devon to move in and help her raise the kids. By Season 4, Devon and Tanya were back together, and she mentioned that she doesn’t really talk to Nico, who comes to see his son every once in a while and wasn’t too concerned with the birth of his second child. Since the new season premiered, Nico has been absent on the series.

“Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.