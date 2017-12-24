Goodyear Police Department is investigating a case after it was reported that a high school student had bought an explosive device and was planning to detonate it on campus.

According to a report in Fox 10 Phoenix News, the student, whose identity was not revealed, studies at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.

The matter came into light Friday after another student at the school reported suspicious behavior by the suspect to the staff.

They reportedly contacted the authorities regarding a student who was in possession of possibly dangerous and explosive materials.

According to investigative officials, the student admitted that he was planning to activate the explosive device within school hours in the courtyard.

After the revelation, the Criminals Investigations Division was also brought in and requested a thorough search of the student's family apartment.

Authorities say police found that the student had been testing and experimenting with explosive devices. As of now, the high school student has been booked and is being processed at the Durango Juvenile Centre in Phoenix for misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct.

In a fairly similar incident, police officials and bomb squad members had searched a student’s place in Colorado in December after he claimed that he had explosives in his bedroom. The boy who remained unidentified revealed to the police officials that he had explosives after he got in a fight with fellow students from his school. Further investigations into the matter revealed that though the boy was carrying materials that could be used to create explosive devices, they didn’t work.

No charges were filed against the student and the Springs Police Department said that there was no immediate danger to the community but investigations regarding the student were still ongoing.

In another incident from May in Virginia, a 13-year-old student from Landstown Middle School in Virginia Beach was charged with two felonies after police found explosive devices in his school locker. The boy was charged with manufacturing and possessing chemical explosives, according to a fire department spokesman and was sent to a juvenile detention centre, local news website Pilot Online reported.

“Investigators have found no evidence thus far that leads them to believe the juvenile had any malicious intent for the explosives or had any intention of harming anyone or using the devices at the school,” according to a press release by the fire department then. The boy was also reported to appear before a Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge and was asked to be kept in custody, said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney.

Officials first began investigating after receiving reports about suspicious materials in a locker by the school administration. By investigating further into the student’s history, officials also found that the boy also faced issues regarding school discipline.