Kyle and Megan must prove to the public that their relationship remains rock-solid in this week’s episode of “The Arrangement.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 5 of the E! series, Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Megan (Christine Evangelista) must weather a huge rumor that could upend both their careers.

A sneak peek from the hour reveals that there are rumors that Megan is cheating on Kyle with her “Technicolor Highway” co-star Xavier (Ruffin Prentiss). In an attempt to dispel the fake news, Kyle and Megan set up a double date with Xavier and his girlfriend Nasim (Hina Abdullah) on the beach to show the paparazzi that everything between them is fine.

However, much to Megan’s shock, Nasim thinks that Megan and Xavier are really having an affair. “First of all, you don’t like me. You never have,” Nasim tells Megan. “And second of all, let’s just admit what we both already know: rumors are almost always true.”

“No, not these,” Megan replies. “Nothing is going on between me and Xavier.”

When Nasim remains convinced that there is truth to the rumors, Megan holds Nasim’s arm and says, “I want you to believe me.”

But Nasim doesn’t buy it, telling Megan to take her hand off her before the paparazzi notice that something wrong is happening between them.

In another sneak peek from the episode, Megan’s agent visits her on the set of “Technicolor Highway” to tell her that the cheating rumors seems to have affected her potential appearance on the show “Agent Jane.”

“We were scheduling your screen test for ‘Agent Jane’ when the story broke,” Megan’s agent says. “Now they are quiet. They’re hedging.”

As expected, Megan is frustrated, commenting that the show’s producers buying into the rumors is “so high school.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Terence (Michael Vartan) learns something surprising about DeAnn (Lexa Doig). While details on that discovery are being kept under wraps, DeAnn tells Megan in the trailer for the installment that her marriage with Terence is more of diplomacy than love. “Marriage is a series of negotiations,” the film producer says. “What you see [between me and Terence] is diplomacy. … That serves a purpose for now. Maybe one day it won’t.”

“The Arrangement” Season 2, episode 5, titled “You Are Not Alone,” airs on Sunday, April 8 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!