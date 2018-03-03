It looks like Megan won’t be having fun planning her wedding with Kyle in Season 2 of “The Arrangement.”

In a recent interview with E! News, Christine Evangelista said that her character Megan won’t have much control on planning her upcoming nuptials with Kyle (Josh Henderson).

“There’s not a lot of control [coming from Megan’s side],” Evangelista said when asked about how Megan is trying to plan the wedding with the people making decisions for Kyle. “I think they have a very specific way they like to do things. They have very specific people that they work with, and that really has nothing to do with Megan’s vision. So the wedding planning in particular is kind of interesting that way because they’re just so many external factors that are beyond Megan’s control with it.”

“It’s supposed to be this really magical, romantic experience and it’s just not,” the actress continued. “It’s this very mathematical thing — contractually obligated, right?”

While the wedding planning is already on the go, it seems that both Megan and Kyle still have reservations about tying the knot.

“Six months ago, we signed a contract. We barely knew each other, and now we’re planning a wedding,” Kyle tells Megan in a promo for the upcoming season.

For her part, Megan asks her friend Shaun (Carra Patterson) how she could truly love Kyle after everything he has done for the Institute for the Higher Mind.

Terence (Michael Vartan), meanwhile, appears to be trying to convince Kyle to back out from the wedding. “Do you really think you can trust her? She will ruin you in a second,” Terrence tells Kyle of his fiancée.

After being forced to undergo therapy at the Institute for the Higher Mind and discovering the truth behind it at the end of Season 1, Megan vowed to “burn it down.” But how does she plan to do that when the love of her life is a firm believer of the Institute’s twisted vision? While it’s unclear how Megan will enact her plan, Evangelista previously told Variety that new season will explore whether or not Megan and Kyle’s relationship is strong enough for her to convince him to get on her side.

“The Arrangement” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!