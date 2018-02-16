A man took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday while sitting in the backseat of a cop car, police said.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the Provo Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to share an arrested pair's unique engagement story, KSL reported. The incident arose when Provo Police officer Courtney Manwaring pulled over an unidentified couple during a routine traffic stop.

Manwaring quickly discovered there was a warrant out for the man's arrest whereas the woman was cited for drug-related offenses. Consequently, both parties were handcuffed and placed in the back of her vehicle. The man requested to speak to his girlfriend, which the officer allowed. In doing so, Manwaring didn't expect to be a witness to a proposal.

"Officer Courtney Manwaring made a traffic stop that widened into a warrant arrest and a drug investigation," the Provo Police wrote on Facebook. "After she handcuffed a male with an arrest warrant, she cited the man's female companion for drug offenses. The man in custody asked permission to speak to the woman from the back of Officer Manwaring's car."

"The man professed his love for the woman and asked her to marry him. They both cried and she said yes," the post continued.

Upon hitting Facebook, the post garnered more than 600 likes alongside multiple comments and shares. In the posts comments section, the department equated the couple's incident to a line in famed opera "Carmen," saying: "Love is a gypsy child who knows no law.' Seems appropriate, right?"

The Provo Police, however, didn't share the names of the arrestees because they "want them to move past yesterday's arrest and have long and happy lives."

"Lots of old cops think they have seen it all, but that’s a new one on us," the Facebook post read. "Good job to officer Manwaring for working through an enforcement issue while treating people with dignity."

Photo: Pixabay