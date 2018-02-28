“Arrow” isn’t about fighting villains this week. Oliver’s original team will take on the newbies in Season 6, episode 14.

The two parts of Team Arrow have had a lot of trouble this year on the CW drama, and now it looks like they’ll disagree over how to deal with Laurel’s doppelganger.

“Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) disagree with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) on how to handle Black Siren (Katie Cassidy),” the episode 14 synopsis teases.

This episode is appropriately titled “OTA vs. NTA,” as in Original Team Arrow vs. New Team Arrow. The vets want to be more lenient with Laurel. Quentin (Paul Blackthorne) really believes that there is some part of his daughter in her. He took the wounded villain into his car and drove off with her in the last episode.

It seems like Dinah and the newbies will want her back to get justice. “The two teams face off and a fight ensues,” the synopsis reveals.

Diggle will worry about going after his allies. In the promo video, he warns Ollie, “Going after our former teammates may be line we can never uncross.”

“I agree, but they crossed it first,” Oliver says.

Watch the trailer for “Arrow” Season 6, episode 14 below:

The photos from episode 14 make it look like Laurel is at a safe house, possibly a cabin in the woods. Quentin has brought in Thea (Willa Holland) for help. She isn’t suited up, though.

Another photo shows Quentin trying to get Laurel out of the house. It likely won’t take long for NTA to find where Black Siren is hiding.

In other pictures, it’s clear that a fight will ensue. Dinah, who is very much ready to “finish this” in the trailer, is shown standing over one of her former teammates. It doesn’t look like she’ll have any second thoughts about fighting the Green Arrow and Spartan.

Not seen in any scenes from the fight in the woods is Curtis. Is he just camera shy or will Mr. Terrific bail on fighting his friends?

“Arrow” Season 6, episode 14 airs Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.

