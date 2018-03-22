“Arrow” Season 6 will not have a new episode tonight tonight. The CW drama is still on hiatus, with only a rerun of Season 6, episode 13 airing Thursday. Luckily, the break is almost over. Episode 16 will debut on March 29, and it looks like Speedy is in trouble.

In the last episode of “Arrow,” which aired March 8, Thea (Willa Holland) put her red leather suit back on to save Roy (Colton Haynes). However, it looks like that attracted some attention. The League of Assassins, which Thea’s biological father Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) was leading before he died, has found her.

[Spoiler Alert: The photos and synopsis for episode 16 are below.]

Photos reveal that Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law) will be helping the team. She is shown in the bunker with Thea. As the daughter of Ra's Al Ghul, Nyssa knows what it’s like to have your father lead the League of Assassins.

“Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her,” the synopsis for “Arrow” Season 6, episode 16 reveals.

It seems they aren’t looking for Speedy, but instead they want something Malcolm left behind. “This group, led by Athena (Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it,” the logline teases.

Photos make it clear that Speedy will suit up to get the box. Though she might not want anything her biological father left behind, it’s likely dangerous. A bunch of assassins probably wouldn’t be hunting it down just for sentimental value.

It looks like that will delay Thea’s escape with Roy. In the last new episode, Oliver (Stephen Amell) encouraged his little sister to run away with Roy. They’re obviously still in love, but it isn’t clear what will be their next step. Photos show that Roy will still be around.

He isn’t the only ex hanging out. Let’s not forget that Nyssa and Oliver were actually married. It seems she will help him during her visit to Star City. “Nyssa helps Oliver come to a life-changing realization,” the summary hints.

Audiences will have to wait another week to learn what she helps him figure out. “Arrow” Season 6, episode 16 airs Thursday, March 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.