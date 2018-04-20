Arsenal are facing a changing of guard after Arsene Wenger announced in an emotional statement that he will step down at the end of the season and for the first time break his contract, which runs until the end of the 2018/19 season.

It is truly the end of an era that saw Arsenal achieve success and adulation throughout the world. Wenger not only changed the landscape of Arsenal football club but also that of English football as a whole since arriving in 1996.

Arsene Who? This was the question on everyone’s mind when he was announced as the new manager of Arsenal in 1996, but 10 major trophies later, which includes taking his team to the title without losing a single game in 2004, he leaves the club with his head held high and is certain to be considered one of the greatest managers not only in England but the world over.

Wenger was adored by every single Arsenal supporter in the first decade of his managerial career, but a certain section had turned against him due to the club’s lack of trophies in recent years. The Gunners had gone almost a decade without winning a trophy before they won the FA Cup in 2014 — they have added three in the last four years but a Premier League title challenge has not been on the horizon for some time now.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The questions with regard to his future at the club continued in the face of yet another poor season, and despite stating numerous times that he will not break a contract, Wenger has finally decided to end his 22-year reign at the club and confirmed Friday that he will step down at the end of the season. The manager called on everyone connected to the club to continue to uphold the values and made it clear he will be a supporter forever.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger communicated via a statement on the club’s official site. “I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity."

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high,” he added. “To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”

The club’s majority shareholder Stan Kroenke paid tribute to the French manager and revealed that one of the main reasons they chose Arsenal when looking to invest in English football was Wenger.

The Frenchman, who joined the Gunners from Japanese side Nagoya Grampus, has shown tremendous loyalty to the club and revealed recently that he turned down a number of offers from clubs abroad and in England, namely, Manchester United and Real Madrid among others to remain at Arsenal.

“This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsène has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched,” Kroenke said.

“Arsène has unparalleled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude. Three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup triumphs and 20 successive years in the Champions League is an exceptional record. He has also transformed the identity of our club and of English football with his vision for how the game can be played,” he added.