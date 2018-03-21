Update: 4:36 a.m. EDT — The Austin bombing suspect was shot dead by the police, following shots fired by the police as soon as he tried to detonate a bomb on Wednesday. It is not yet known how many officers were involved in the shooting or if any of the law enforcement agents were injured.

The unidentified suspect is believed to have dropped off two suspicious packages in the FedEx store on Sunday, CBS Austin reported. One of them exploded on a conveyor belt at a FedEx sorting facility outside of San Antonio, Texas. The second one was intercepted by the police in a facility near the Austin airport. The packages were dropped off at 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. EDT).

Surveillance footage from inside the store helped the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to track down the suspect. In addition to a white wig, the suspect is also believed to be wearing gloves.

The person who dropped off the two packages is also believed to be responsible for four other explosions that started on March 2, and killed two people, injuring six others.

Congressman Michael McCaul, who was briefed by the FBI, ATF and Austin police about the situation, said at a press conference that he believed that the suspect’s “biggest mistake was going through FedEx."

Original story:

The Austin bombings suspect was arrested outside Woodspring Suites and Red Roof Inn on South I-35, Austin, Texas, by the police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents early Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly detonated a bomb in the area and shots were fired. It is not yet clear if the suspect carried a gun. The Austin police is investigating an officer involved in the shooting.

Following are the photos of the suspect dropping off packages inside a FedEx store. He was believed to be wearing a white wig.

There are no reports of injuries yet.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Getty Images/ SUZANNE CORDEIRO