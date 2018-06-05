The next “Avengers” film does not need any more hype to get people excited to see it, but Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the superhero franchise, just provided even more reasons for moviegoers to wait in anticipation.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth told Esquire. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique - not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

Hemsworth is even more excited for the second film because there is growth and evolution in all of the characters, and the people behind the movies never “run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth said his contract is up with Marvel after the fourth “Avengers” film, but he was so thrilled with what Taika Waititi did in “Thor: Ragnarok” that he is keen to do another standalone film with the director.

A lot of superheroes died during the last “Avengers” film, including Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista). The actor said he was flooded with concerned messages after the film, but he assured his friends, family and fans that his character will be back.

“They were really like heartbroken, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna be in [Avengers] 4. I’m also gonna be in ‘Guardians [of the Galaxy, Vol.] 3,’” Bautista told Collider. “I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, but somehow, I am going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in ‘Guardians 3.’ I have to be back.”

However, Bautista has no clue how the superheroes will be brought back from the dead. He admitted that he doesn’t “know how they’re gonna put this all together. I don’t know how it’s gonna pan out and how it’s all going to turn out.”

“Avengers 4” will be released on May 3, 2019. Photo: Getty Images/Jesse Grant