Barry must kill a man to ensure Fuches’ safety in tonight’s episode of “Barry.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 3 of the HBO dark comedy, Barry (Bill Hader) misses an acting class to honor an obligation.

In the trailer for the installment, Hank (Anthony Carrigan) calls Barry and orders him to kill a man named Paco. While Barry is no longer interested in the hitman life, he is left with no choice but to do the job as the life of his friend Fuches (Stephen Root) is on the line.

“I need you to kill Paco,” Hank tells Barry over the phone. “Because if you do not, I do have Fuches here, and I would hate for something to happen to him.”

As suggested in the last episode, Paco is the guy who gave Goran (Glenn Fleshler) and his crew some confidential information about a Bolivian stash house. Paco is supposed to be taken out by one of Goran’s henchmen Lucky. But because Barry killed Lucky at the end of the series premiere, Goran wanted Barry to take Lucky’s place and end Paco’s life once and for all. Barry took the job but made it clear that he would no longer work for them after the deed is done.

Photo: HBO/John P. Johnson

Elsewhere in the next episode, detectives Moss (Paula Newsome) and Loach (John Pirruccello) continue their investigation on the murder of Ryan Madison (Tyler Jacob Moore). In the trailer, Moss and Loach show up at Barry’s acting class to ask questions about Ryan’s death.

While it’s unclear whether the two will get any valuable information from the class, Newsome revealed to Chicago Sun-Times that acting coach Gene (Henry Winkler) will take a liking to her character.

Asked if it was fun being romanced by Winkler onscreen, Newsome gave the news outlet an emphatic yes. “It is something I’ve never experienced before — being hit on by an icon,” the actress said of Winkler. “He’s a fabulous guy. … He’s a generous, kind man and a wonderful actor. But it is weird having a romance with an icon.”

Also in the next installment, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is thrown for a loop during an audition and turns to Barry for comfort. Meanwhile, the Chechens rejoice when a legendary assassin arrives.

“Barry” Season 1, episode 3, titled “Chapter Three: Make the Unsafe Choice,” airs on Sunday, April 8 at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO. Watch the trailer for the episode below: