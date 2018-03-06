Last week, it was reported that “Battlefield” 2018 will be called “Battlefield V” and that it will take place in World War II. Now, new details have emerged about the upcoming game from EA, including information on its single-player campaign.

GamesBeat, which originally leaked “Battlefield V” last week, has provided some more information on the upcoming WWII first-person shooter. According to the site, the game will feature a number of different stories as part of the whole single-player campaign. This means that players will take control of different characters from different parts of the globe during the war. This will allow players to see the war from different perspectives. This type of single-player mode is similar to how “Battlefield 1” handled its campaign.

It’s believed that developer DICE is trying to build “Battlefield V” to have internal similarities with “Battlefield 1.” This includes bringing in the same voice actors from the 2016 game. This also explains why voice actor Katherine Kingsley posted an image on Instagram showing that she’s in a recording booth. Her post also included the hashtag “#battlefield.” Kingsley is known as the voice announcer in the multiplayer mode in “Battlefield 1.”

The site also claims that DICE is working on a new co-op mode for “Battlefield V.” The cooperative mode has been described as a special mode that will allow players to deploy squads through “randomly generated Conquest missions.” DICE may also expand the scope of the co-op mode, but the site didn’t elaborate how exactly. It also remains unclear if this special game mode will let users play in splitscreen.

On the gameplay side of things, “Battlefield V” will allegedly let players go prone on their backs. This type of gameplay will be similar to how players can go prone in “Rainbow Six: Siege,” which is published by Ubisoft. By allowing players to go prone on their backs, this could bring in a new dimension to how users play in competitive online multiplayer modes.

Lastly, “Battlefield V” will indeed have lootboxes, as first reported by USGamer last week. However, these will be cosmetic only. EA and DICE are both expected to expand on this and emphasize that it will not affect gameplay nor will it be a pay-to-win system.

EA has not confirmed the existence of “Battlefield V” yet, but the publisher did say that a new “Battlefield” game will be released later this year and that it will be playable at EA Play this coming June, as pointed out by GameSpot.

Photo: EA