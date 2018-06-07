After going 37 years between Triple Crown winners, we could see a second horse accomplish the feat in a span of only four years. The latest betting odds favor Justify to finish first in the 2018 Belmont Stakes Saturday after already having done so in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Justify isn’t simply expected to win the race. He’s the odds-on favorite, meaning gamblers have to wager more money than what they would win in return for the horse coming in first. His biggest competition is Hofburg and Bravazo, while Vino Russo and Tenfold are considered to be outside threats.

If Justify doesn’t win, the horse is expected to finish just shy of first place. Justify has 4/15 odds to finish in the top two and 1/4 odds to get no worse than third place.

You can bet on the length by which Justify or any other horse might win the race, as well as the starting position of the ultimate winner.

Justify Belmont Stakes Triple Crown and Belmont Stakes contender Justify walks off his truck and led by trainer Bob Baffert into his barn after arriving prior to the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 6, 2018 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the various 2018 Belmont Stakes betting odds, courtesy of Bovada.lv.

2018 Belmont Stakes (Odds from shortest to longest)

1. Justify (Baffert/Smith)                                    4/5

4. Hofburg (Mott/Irad Ortiz Jr.)                           9/2

3. Bravazo (Lukas/Saez)                                    15/2

8. Vino Rosso (Pletcher/Velazquez)                    9/1

7. Tenfold (Asmussen/Santana Jr.)                     11/1

10. Blended Citizen (O'Neill/Frey)                        20/1

6. Gronkowski (Brown/Jose Ortiz)                       25/1

9. Noble Indy (Pletcher/Castellano)                     33/1

5. Restoring Hope (Baffert/Geroux)                    33/1

2. Free Drop Billy (Romans/Albarado)                40/1

2018 Belmont Stakes (Odds by post position)

1. Justify (Baffert/Smith)                                    4/5

2. Free Drop Billy (Romans/Albarado)                40/1

3. Bravazo (Lukas/Saez)                                    15/2

4. Hofburg (Mott/Irad Ortiz Jr.)                           9/2

5. Restoring Hope (Baffert/Geroux)                    33/1

6. Gronkowski (Brown/Jose Ortiz)                       25/1

7. Tenfold (Asmussen/Santana Jr.)                     11/1

8. Vino Rosso (Pletcher/Velazquez)                    9/1

9. Noble Indy (Pletcher/Castellano)                     33/1

10. Blended Citizen (O'Neill/Frey)                        20/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Top 2 Finish

Justify                                      4/15

Hofburg                                    2/1

Bravazo                                    10/3

Vino Rosso                               4/1

Tenfold                                     5/1

Blended Citizen                         9/1

Gronkowski                               11/1

Noble Indy                                15/1

Restoring Hope                         15/1

Free Drop Billy                          18/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Top 3 Finish

Justify                                      1/4

Hofburg                                    7/5

Bravazo                                    9/4

Vino Rosso                               11/4

Tenfold                                     10/3

Blended Citizen                         6/1

Gronkowski                               15/2

Noble Indy                                10/1

Restoring Hope                         10/1

Free Drop Billy                          12/1

Head-to-Head Odds

2018 Belmont Stakes - Head to Head Matchup - Justify vs Bravazo

Justify              -450     (2/9)

Bravazo            +275     (11/4)

Belmont Stakes - Head to Head Matchup - Justify vs Hofburg

Justify              -300     (1/3)

Hofburg            +200     (2/1)

Justify Props

2018 Belmont Stakes - What will Justify's off odds be?

Over/Under                   3/5

2018 Belmont Stakes - Justify Exact Finishing Position

1st                    4/5

2nd                   4/1

3rd                   15/2

4th                    12/1

5th                    15/1

6th                    16/1

7th                    16/1

8th                    16/1

9th                    18/1

10th                  15/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Number of times race announcer Larry Collmus says Justify during the race

Over/Under                   20

**Notes:  NBC call, starts with when gates open, ends when winner crosses the finish line.

2018 Belmont Stakes - Will Justify have the lead at any point in the Belmont Stakes?

Yes      -250     (2/5)

No        +170     (17/10)

Will Justify win the 2018 Belmont Stakes and the 2018 Breeders Cup Classic?

Yes      +475     (19/4)

No        -950     (2/19)

Will Justify win the 2018 Breeders Cup Classic?

Yes      +300     (3/1)

No        -500     (1/5)

Will Justify win the 2018 Travers Stakes?

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -300     (1/3)

Will Justify win the 2019 Dubai World Cup?

Yes      +400     (4/1)

No        -750     (2/15)

Belmont Stakes Props

2018 Belmont Stakes - Margin of Victory

Over/Under                   2 Lengths

2018 Belmont Stakes - Where will winning horse start?

Gate 1-5                        1/4

Gate 6-10                      5/2

2018 Belmont Stakes - Where will winning horse start?

Odd Gate                      4/11

Even Gate                     9/5

2018 Belmont Stakes - Will there be an inquiry in the race?

Yes      +425     (17/4)

No        -850     (2/17)

2018 Belmont Stakes - Winner Without Justify

Hofburg                                    3/1

Bravazo                                    9/2

Vino Rosso                               11/2

Tenfold                                     6/1

Blended Citizen                         8/1

Gronkowski                               19/2

Noble Indy                                10/1

Restoring Hope                         10/1

Free Drop Billy                          11/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Winning Time

Over/Under                   02:29.8