After going 37 years between Triple Crown winners, we could see a second horse accomplish the feat in a span of only four years. The latest betting odds favor Justify to finish first in the 2018 Belmont Stakes Saturday after already having done so in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Justify isn’t simply expected to win the race. He’s the odds-on favorite, meaning gamblers have to wager more money than what they would win in return for the horse coming in first. His biggest competition is Hofburg and Bravazo, while Vino Russo and Tenfold are considered to be outside threats.

If Justify doesn’t win, the horse is expected to finish just shy of first place. Justify has 4/15 odds to finish in the top two and 1/4 odds to get no worse than third place.

You can bet on the length by which Justify or any other horse might win the race, as well as the starting position of the ultimate winner.

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the various 2018 Belmont Stakes betting odds, courtesy of Bovada.lv.

2018 Belmont Stakes (Odds from shortest to longest)

1. Justify (Baffert/Smith) 4/5

4. Hofburg (Mott/Irad Ortiz Jr.) 9/2

3. Bravazo (Lukas/Saez) 15/2

8. Vino Rosso (Pletcher/Velazquez) 9/1

7. Tenfold (Asmussen/Santana Jr.) 11/1

10. Blended Citizen (O'Neill/Frey) 20/1

6. Gronkowski (Brown/Jose Ortiz) 25/1

9. Noble Indy (Pletcher/Castellano) 33/1

5. Restoring Hope (Baffert/Geroux) 33/1

2. Free Drop Billy (Romans/Albarado) 40/1

2018 Belmont Stakes (Odds by post position)

1. Justify (Baffert/Smith) 4/5

2. Free Drop Billy (Romans/Albarado) 40/1

3. Bravazo (Lukas/Saez) 15/2

4. Hofburg (Mott/Irad Ortiz Jr.) 9/2

5. Restoring Hope (Baffert/Geroux) 33/1

6. Gronkowski (Brown/Jose Ortiz) 25/1

7. Tenfold (Asmussen/Santana Jr.) 11/1

8. Vino Rosso (Pletcher/Velazquez) 9/1

9. Noble Indy (Pletcher/Castellano) 33/1

10. Blended Citizen (O'Neill/Frey) 20/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Top 2 Finish

Justify 4/15

Hofburg 2/1

Bravazo 10/3

Vino Rosso 4/1

Tenfold 5/1

Blended Citizen 9/1

Gronkowski 11/1

Noble Indy 15/1

Restoring Hope 15/1

Free Drop Billy 18/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Top 3 Finish

Justify 1/4

Hofburg 7/5

Bravazo 9/4

Vino Rosso 11/4

Tenfold 10/3

Blended Citizen 6/1

Gronkowski 15/2

Noble Indy 10/1

Restoring Hope 10/1

Free Drop Billy 12/1

Head-to-Head Odds

2018 Belmont Stakes - Head to Head Matchup - Justify vs Bravazo

Justify -450 (2/9)

Bravazo +275 (11/4)

Belmont Stakes - Head to Head Matchup - Justify vs Hofburg

Justify -300 (1/3)

Hofburg +200 (2/1)

Justify Props

2018 Belmont Stakes - What will Justify's off odds be?

Over/Under 3/5

2018 Belmont Stakes - Justify Exact Finishing Position

1st 4/5

2nd 4/1

3rd 15/2

4th 12/1

5th 15/1

6th 16/1

7th 16/1

8th 16/1

9th 18/1

10th 15/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Number of times race announcer Larry Collmus says Justify during the race

Over/Under 20

**Notes: NBC call, starts with when gates open, ends when winner crosses the finish line.

2018 Belmont Stakes - Will Justify have the lead at any point in the Belmont Stakes?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +170 (17/10)

Will Justify win the 2018 Belmont Stakes and the 2018 Breeders Cup Classic?

Yes +475 (19/4)

No -950 (2/19)

Will Justify win the 2018 Breeders Cup Classic?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Justify win the 2018 Travers Stakes?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will Justify win the 2019 Dubai World Cup?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -750 (2/15)

Belmont Stakes Props

2018 Belmont Stakes - Margin of Victory

Over/Under 2 Lengths

2018 Belmont Stakes - Where will winning horse start?

Gate 1-5 1/4

Gate 6-10 5/2

2018 Belmont Stakes - Where will winning horse start?

Odd Gate 4/11

Even Gate 9/5

2018 Belmont Stakes - Will there be an inquiry in the race?

Yes +425 (17/4)

No -850 (2/17)

2018 Belmont Stakes - Winner Without Justify

Hofburg 3/1

Bravazo 9/2

Vino Rosso 11/2

Tenfold 6/1

Blended Citizen 8/1

Gronkowski 19/2

Noble Indy 10/1

Restoring Hope 10/1

Free Drop Billy 11/1

2018 Belmont Stakes - Winning Time

Over/Under 02:29.8